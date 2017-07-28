Related Program: 
Morning Edition

New bureau could speed up property code enforcement in Syracuse

By 32 minutes ago
  • Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner in 2015, standing in front of an abandoned home on the city's west side.
    Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner in 2015, standing in front of an abandoned home on the city's west side.
    Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News File Photo

The city of Syracuse could soon be speeding up its process of code enforcement of property owners. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation allowing Syracuse to create a new municipal violations bureau.

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner said if the Syracuse Common Council cooperates, the city could have the bureau up and running this year.

"It's been my experience that I tend to be very ambitious with what I think can be accomplished," Miner said. "I think we will get the lion's share of it done."

The bureau would circumvent the courts in handling code violators.

“Instead of using the court system to go through your code violation, we’re going to have our own in-house entity," Miner said. "That’s how Rochester handles it. It allows you to be much more efficient, much more effective and proactive in working with property owners."

That’s because going through the courts to handle code violations is a long procedure that can take over a year to resolve. The city’s own municipal violations bureau could collect fines much faster; acting similarly to the city's parking violations bureau. Accused code violators could still appeal any decisions and take the matter to court.

Miner said the bureau would be a part of the city’s finance department and would need two new staff hires and possibly more in the future.

Tags: 
code enforcement
Stephanie Miner
City of Syracuse
Syracuse Common Council
Andrew Cuomo
Municipal Violations Bureau
Parking Violations Bureau
regional news

Related Content

Some say Oswego's landlord crackdown went too far

By Jan 18, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

As SUNY Oswego junior Alyssa Lopez reflects on her fall semester, it's hard to forget the moment when she was on the edge of being homeless. She and her roommates got a call from the city of Oswego's code enforcement department in September to investigate the houses's front porch, which was rotting and falling apart. After one visit, the place she was calling home was condemned.