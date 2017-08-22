Related Program: 
New York State Fairs rolls out new food for new season

  • The Milk Bun, a donut ice-cream sandwich, is a new feature at this year's New York State Fair.
Food is generally near the top of the list of things that draws visitors to the New York State Fair in Syracuse. And this year’s fair offers some first-ever concoctions.

Along with the sausage sandwiches and pizza frites, there are some new dining options to greet fairgoers this year -- like the Milk Bun, which melds the worlds of ice cream and donuts.

"It is a glazed donut or a non-glazed donut, and we fill it with your best topping. You pick your ice cream and your topping, we steam it up and you will be having a delight in your mouth."

There are also the deep fried treats this year, including an entire deep-fried breakfast. For visitors who may want to pass on things like the chocolate-covered bacon encrusted peanut butter cup, the most iconic treat of the fair is also one of the simplest; a 25-cent cup of chilled white or chocolate milk.

Milk bar manager Wahid Akl admits the thick, creamy milk has a special taste at the fair.

"It’s fresh milk, comes in every morning," Akl said. "Every morning we got it in here, so it’s a great product. We all were all raised on milk.”

