Nicoletti officially enters Syracuse mayor's race

By 1 hour ago

Three Democrats are already in the race to replace Stephanie Miner as Syracuse's next mayor. Now, a fourth has declared their candidacy. 

Syracuse Common Councilor Joe Nicoletti announced Thursday that he is running for mayor. He joins Andrew Maxwell, Alphonso Davis and Marty Masterpole in the race for the democratic nomination. Another Democrat, Juanita Perez Williams, is also considering a run. 

Syracuse Common Councilor Joe Nicoletti announced Thursday that he is entering the race for mayor of Syracuse.
Credit Joe Nicoletti campaign

"I do not seek this office lightly," said Nicoletti in a video released on YouTube. "I am the right person at the right time, ready to serve with strength, knowledge and perseverance to lead Syracuse to a brighter and more prosperous future."

Nicoletti has had a long career in Syracuse politics. He was first elected to the Common Council in 1977, and served until 1991, when he was elected to the State Assembly. He served in the Assembly until 1994, losing in a reelection bid to Bernie Mahoney, the father of Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney. He has run for mayor of Syracuse four other times, most recently in 2009. He was appointed to his seat on the Common Council in 2015, and was elected to the same seat last year. 

Nicoletti says one of the focuses of his campaign will be on some of the neighborhoods around the city.

"A key component of neighborhood revitalization is for the Mayor to create an environment within our city that promotes jobs and educational opportunities for our families, to end the systemic problems of poverty," he said. "People in Syracuse work hard and deserve someone in City Hall working just as hard to protect what we have and to fight for what we deserve, thereby lifting more people out of poverty."

Miner cannot run for mayor again because of term limits. 

Tags: 
Syracuse mayoral race
Syracuse Mayor
Joe Nicoletti
City of Syracuse
regional news

Related Content

Syracuse grassroots organization raises awareness for potential mayoral candidate

By Feb 22, 2017
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

As the race for mayor fills out in Syracuse, one potential candidate continues to wait in the wings. A group of citizens is campaigning for Juanita Perez Williams, although she has yet to announce her intentions.

Masterpole one of three Democrats in the race for Syracuse mayor

By Feb 21, 2017
WRVO News / File Photo

Syracuse City Auditor Marty Masterpole is among several Democrats looking for enough party support to be the democratic nominee in the race for mayor of Syracuse. 

Masterpole, 43, has one thing other declared candidates for mayor of Syracuse don’t have: legislative experience in both the Onondaga County Legislature and the Syracuse Common Council. And he suggests that, along with six years as city auditor, makes him a candidate who can make deals with anyone from developers to other governments.

Syracuse innovation director, Andrew Maxwell, running for mayor

By Feb 13, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Another Democratic candidate has entered into the race to be Syracuse’s next mayor. The head of the city’s innovation team said he is ready to tackle big challenges in new ways.

Syracuse’s Director of Policy and Innovation, Andrew Maxwell, said there are a lot of times when the city gets bogged down in negativity, old baggage and old arguments.