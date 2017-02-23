Nicoletti officially enters Syracuse mayor's race

Three Democrats are already in the race to replace Stephanie Miner as Syracuse's next mayor. Now, a fourth has declared their candidacy.

Syracuse Common Councilor Joe Nicoletti announced Thursday that he is running for mayor. He joins Andrew Maxwell, Alphonso Davis and Marty Masterpole in the race for the democratic nomination. Another Democrat, Juanita Perez Williams, is also considering a run.

"I do not seek this office lightly," said Nicoletti in a video released on YouTube. "I am the right person at the right time, ready to serve with strength, knowledge and perseverance to lead Syracuse to a brighter and more prosperous future."

Nicoletti has had a long career in Syracuse politics. He was first elected to the Common Council in 1977, and served until 1991, when he was elected to the State Assembly. He served in the Assembly until 1994, losing in a reelection bid to Bernie Mahoney, the father of Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney. He has run for mayor of Syracuse four other times, most recently in 2009. He was appointed to his seat on the Common Council in 2015, and was elected to the same seat last year.

Nicoletti says one of the focuses of his campaign will be on some of the neighborhoods around the city.

"A key component of neighborhood revitalization is for the Mayor to create an environment within our city that promotes jobs and educational opportunities for our families, to end the systemic problems of poverty," he said. "People in Syracuse work hard and deserve someone in City Hall working just as hard to protect what we have and to fight for what we deserve, thereby lifting more people out of poverty."

Miner cannot run for mayor again because of term limits.