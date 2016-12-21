Related Program: 
Onondaga County lawmakers back national cancer registry for firefighters

By 23 hours ago
  • Syracuse firefighter Mark Valenti addresses the Onondaga County Legislature Tuesday.
    Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

A move toward federal legislation to create a cancer registry for firefighters is gaining more traction, and Onondaga County lawmakers are the latest to call for a registry.

The county legislature is throwing its support behind creation of a federal list that would keep track of firefighters who get cancer. There has already been research that shows a strong link between firefighting and an increased risk of several cancers. Syracuse firefighter Mike Valenti has been fighting for this registry for three years, as he continues to watch colleagues die.

“In a small department in Syracuse, to lose three guys in one year, all in their 50s, when we only have 345 firefighters, that’s a huge number,” said Valenti.

There is proposed legislation in the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. County Legislator Chris Ryan says the more political support for paid and volunteer firefighters, the better.

“What this does is support that federal legislation, and urge its adoption, and say ‘get this done, find out, so we can begin to grasp the concept and help them.’”

Firefighters have a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer compared to the general population, according to a 2013 study. The registry would be voluntary, and the data would become available to researchers. That could ultimately lead to lead to the development of more safety protocols.

Schumer calls for national firefighter cancer registry

By Oct 20, 2016
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

Surrounded by dozens of central New York firefighters in Syracuse on Wednesday, Sen. Charles Schumer launched a push to create a national firefighter cancer registry.  

The idea is to get a closer look at a cancer risk Schumer said can be double that of others because of exposure to toxic chemicals.

It used to be a badge of honor for a firefighter to come back to the station with a dirty, charred uniform. No more, according to Syracuse firefighter Mike Valenti.

Hanna calls for a national firefighter cancer registry

By Jul 20, 2016
Payne Horning / WRVO News

Rep. Richard Hanna (R-Barneveld) is calling on Congress to pass a bill to help address and reduce the links between firefighting and cancer.

At the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday, Hanna said it's increasingly difficult to find men and women who are willing to risk their lives by becoming firefighters. The danger, long hours and cost of training involved can be an impediment for many, but he said even worse than that is the threat of cancer.