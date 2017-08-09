Paris Police Hunt For Car Used To Attack And Injure 6 Soldiers On Patrol

French police are hunting for a car that was used to ram into a group of soldiers on patrol in a Paris suburb early Wednesday — an attack that injured six people. Officials say the car was "visibly pre-positioned" and that its driver targeted a dozen soldiers as they left their quarters.

"The vehicle took off after the incident, which took place at about 8:00 a.m.," France's RFI radio reports.

Officials say a BMW was used to carry out the attack. Two soldiers who were seriously injured are now in a military hospital, according to the government of Levallois-Perret, northwest of the center of Paris.

The mayor of Levallois-Peret, Patrick Balkany, "is indignant at this odious aggression" that he believes was "aimed deliberately" at the military, the city says.

Officials say they don't yet know the motive for the attack, but given the circumstances, the anti-terrorism section of the Paris public prosecutor's office has taken control of the investigation, BFM TV reports.

The soldiers who came under attack Wednesday are part of France's operation Sentinel, which for the past two years has integrated the military into public security operations. In that time, the country has been under a state of emergency.

French Army Minister Florence Parly condemned "with the utmost firmness this cowardly act."

Saying that she will visit the hospitalized soldiers today, Parly offered her support for the injured and their families.

