Photos: The solar eclipse in central New York

It happened. The solar eclipse made its way across central and northern New York today. The moon covered around 60 percent of the sun this afternoon. And while the skies didn't go dark and nocturnal animals didn't come out to see what all the fuss was about, many were enjoying the partial eclipse.

Jason Smith, our morning host, was able to capture the eclipse through his camera, with a filter.

Reporter Tom Magnarelli stopped by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo for their solar eclipse viewing party.

Married four years ago at @SyracuseZoo enjoying #Eclipse2017 at similar spot pic.twitter.com/NoTnvJcSTX — Tom Magnarelli (@TomMagnarelli) August 21, 2017

Many others craned their necks to see the eclipse (with special eye protection, of course) across the Syracuse-area.