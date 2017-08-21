Photos: The solar eclipse in central New York

By 1 hour ago

It happened. The solar eclipse made its way across central and northern New York today. The moon covered around 60 percent of the sun this afternoon. And while the skies didn't go dark and nocturnal animals didn't come out to see what all the fuss was about, many were enjoying the partial eclipse.

Jason Smith, our morning host, was able to capture the eclipse through his camera, with a filter.

Credit Jason Smith / WRVO News

Reporter Tom Magnarelli stopped by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo for their solar eclipse viewing party.

Many others craned their necks to see the eclipse (with special eye protection, of course) across the Syracuse-area.

Eclipse viewers in Syracuse this afternoon.
Credit Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Tags: 
solar eclipse
sun
moon

Related Content

What can upstate New York expect from solar eclipse?

By 14 hours ago
Syracuse Astronomical Society

For today’s solar eclipse, people across central and northern New York can expect the moon’s shadow to partially block out the sun this afternoon, with the peak happening just past 2:30 p.m. 