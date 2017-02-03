Republicans say Trump is keeping his word as protests continue in Syracuse

More than 200 protesters in Syracuse are calling on Sen. Charles Schumer to reject President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks. But some central New York Republicans said the president’s choices are fulfilling the promises he made on the campaign trail.

Protesters like Jesseca Trainham of Scriba, braved another snowy and windy day in Syracuse at the federal building to make their voices heard.

“I came out here because Trump has picked a Cabinet of horrors," Trainham said. "They’re people with a track record of standing against everything that these different branches are supposed to be for.”

Mary Jensen of Fayetteville said the U.S. Constitution is under threat.

"We have to stand up," Jensen said. "Sen. Schumer say no to every nominee, please say no. We have to stand together. We need to let the rest of the world know that we do not agree with what that administration is saying. What the Republicans have put forth is not acceptable."

Jacqueline King of Syracuse said Trump's actions could affect the entire world.

"I really feel like the country is not in the right hands right now and a lot of people don't realize that," King said. "They don't realize a really bad shift is happening and still is going to happen if he is in office."

But Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey said it has been an exciting two weeks and he is pleased with the president’s picks and early decisions.

“President Trump won the election and he should have folks being able to serve in the capacity and the different agencies that support his thinking,” Dadey said. “Elections have consequences, I think President Obama said that once early on in his administration, and to the winner goes being able to pick the Cabinet picks.”

Many protesters like Richard Moseson of Manlius are concerned with Trump's stance on the environment and his pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Seems like they are tone deft about climate change,” Moseson said.

Dadey said there is plenty of time for more debate and discussion on the climate.

“I think President Trump’s focus right now is trying to get the economy straightened around so we that can have job creation, so we can have good paying jobs in central and upstate New York,” Dadey said.

Protesters said the one good thing Trump has done is mobilize them to become more involved. Tracy Higgenbotham said she took more than 100 women to the march on Washington after Trump's inauguration.

"I'm here to really continue with the rally mood and activity of activism that we experienced down in D.C. at the women's march," Higgenbotham said. "It was amazing and I think action happens when people show up in solidarity for a cause."

Syracuse University students also marched on campus protesting Trump's immigration ban.