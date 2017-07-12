Shouters and lurkers, from 'Re:sound'

This week on "Re:sound," stories of those who share and those who creep in the shadows. You'll hear:

The Mollusc and the Peacock by Natalie Kestecher (Short Cuts, BBC Radio 4, 2014)

This is the story of a Facebook lurker, someone who sees herself as curious but benign. Like her grandmother, who was a fan of American soap operas, she has a taste for stories about the lives of others just as long as they’re glamorous and extravagant and don’t bear too much resemblance to reality.

Voyager Found by Jonathan Mitchell (The Truth, 2014)

In the 1970s, NASA produced an audio time capsule on a Golden Record curated by astronomer Carl Sagan to represent all of life on earth as we’ve known it. It was sent aboard the Voyager spacecrafts to reach distant planetary systems. This episode of the podcast “The Truth” imagines the listeners who might find it.

Wake Up, Baby! by Peregrine Andrews (Between the Ears , BBC Radio 3, 2015)

A baby sleeps. A man in another room watches her on a screen. Her loving father? No. This man does not know this baby. He's in another country, thousands of miles away. And, each night, he watches a different baby. 'Wake Up, Baby!' is an atmospheric journey into the sometimes unsettling world of 'reassuring' technology, an industry that kicked off in the media storm following the kidnapping of Charles Lindbergh's infant son in 1932.

Join us as this season of "Re:sound" wraps up on July 16 at 7 p.m. It can also be heard online.