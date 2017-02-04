Related Program: 
Stephanie Miner on the Campbell Conversations

By 6 minutes ago
    WRVO News

President Trump’s pushback against sanctuary cities and the public reaction to his executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries are two national issues that have deeply touched the city of Syracuse. At the center of both of them has been the city’s mayor, Stephanie Miner, and this week on the Campbell Conversations she joins host Grant Reeher to discuss the issues, including the potential funding risks for the city and the role of refugees in the city’s history. She also discusses her own political future.

Miner prepares for battle with Trump over Syracuse as a sanctuary city

By Jan 26, 2017
Ryan Delaney / WRVO file photo

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner declared Syracuse a sanctuary city earlier this month and she’s not backing away from that after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that would block federal grants from cities that don’t cooperate with anti-immigration laws.

'Trump Tuesday' rally in Syracuse features refugees, residents affected by immigration ban

By Feb 1, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner hosted a rally in downtown Syracuse to hear from refugees and immigrants affected by President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. 