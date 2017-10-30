SUNY Oswego's 13th Annual Lewis B. O'Donnell Media Summit

This year, SUNY Oswego's Lewis B. O'Donnell Media Summit took on "fake news." The summit is a cooperative effort of the college's communication and broadcasting community -- both faculty and students. Part of a broader set of activities to give SUNY Oswego students access to alumni and other professionals in media, the summit features four panelists and one moderator.

The panel, of White House and other broadcast news industry veterans, spoke on the politically and emotionally charged subject of "fake news." This year's panelists included media professionals on the national scene -- all with past local connections -- as well as a local talk radio host and a SUNY Oswego alumna.

Panelists include Steve Portnoy, CBS News Radio's White House correspondent; Kristin Donnelly, NBC News' White House producer; Bob Lonsberry, WSYR-AM radio host and conservative political commentator; and SUNY Oswego alumna Trudy Perkins, deputy chief of staff and communications director for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland).

The moderator is SUNY Oswego alumna Benita Zahn, who co-anchors the evening news and is the health reporter for WNYT-TV in Albany.

Tune in this Sunday, November 5 at 7 p.m. on WRVO.