Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Syracuse school shows support for its refugee students

By 11 minutes ago
  • Students at Dr. Weeks Elementary School in Syracuse Thursday.
    Students at Dr. Weeks Elementary School in Syracuse Thursday.
    Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

At a time when refugees are mired in political debate, one Syracuse elementary school held a rally to support for its refugee population.

Students at the Dr. Weeks Elementary school on Syracuse’s northside united in a wildcat roar at a rally Thursday. But beyond school spirit, the rally showed support for the many refugees that walk the halls of the elementary school.

More than one out of every four students at the school is learning English as a second language. And most of those students are refugees. Students at the rally carried signs and promised to help each other out, even if they don’t speak the same language. Tricia Hustedt’s fourth grade social studies class took the lead.

"We try to keep politics out of it. But just letting all of our students know this is a safe place for them. It will always be a safe place and to celebrate their differences instead of pointing those things out," said Hustedt.

It’s that acceptance that’s important to Ruaa Rammahi, a nine-year old refugee from Iraq, who has found a new home she loves and where she feels safe in Syracuse.

Ruaa Rammahi, 9, is a refugee from Iraq, who now lives in Syracuse.
Credit Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

"I don’t want to go back to Iraq anymore, because I feel like it’s dangerous. I don’t want to,” said Rammahi.

And her message to other refugee children out there who love their new home like she does:

"Be yourself and love who you are, no matter what. Even though they tell you, you are from a different country and they hate you, don’t care, be who you are. Just show the world who you are."

Tags: 
refugees
City of Syracuse
Dr. Weeks Elementary School
children
regional news

Related Content

Refugee centers in NY face funding crisis

By Feb 16, 2017
Karen DeWitt / WRVO News

Some upstate lawmakers are asking the state to step in and fund refugee resettlement programs that they said have been caught up in President Donald Trump’s travel ban and the resulting chaos.

The federal government funds refugee resettlement centers in upstate New York cities. But under the rules, the money for staff is based on the number of refugees coming in. When Trump’s travel ban briefly froze the entry of refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, the funding for the resettlement centers dried up, too.

Mohawk Valley Resource Center refugees caught in Trump's actions

By Feb 7, 2017
The Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees / Facebook

Officials with the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees say their philanthropic work has been interrupted by President Donald Trump's attempts to temporarily halt refugees from entering the country, and that's taking a human toll on families who were ready to start a new life in the U.S.

'Trump Tuesday' rally in Syracuse features refugees, residents affected by immigration ban

By Feb 1, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner hosted a rally in downtown Syracuse to hear from refugees and immigrants affected by President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. 