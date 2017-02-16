Tell your story: Why is public media important to you?

You can take a stand for the local stations and programs you love with Protect My Public Media. Protect My Public Media is a campaign to support the federal investment in America's public media system. The goal is to motivate supporters (like you!) to take action to protect federal funding for public media.

There are a lot of ways to get involved with this campaign. There are already local stations, producers, viewers, listeners and others on board. You can sign up for updates from the organization, or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.

You can also submit your own public media story -- a testimonial about why WRVO and the programs we carry are important to you.

Submit your story today!