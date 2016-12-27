Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Tenney prepares to assume rival Hanna's seat

By 15 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • Claudia Tenney for Congress / claudiatenney.com

The first female representative from the 22nd Congressional District is preparing to assume office. Republican Assemblywoman Claudia Tenney (R-New Hartford) was elected last month to serve the eight counties in the district that stretches from the Mohawk Valley to the Southern Tier. And while the seat may be staying in Republican hands, its new representative is an entirely different kind of conservative.

When Tenney is sworn in on Jan. 3, her fortunes will be completely reversed. Tenney will move the minority in a blue state with a divided government to a completely Republican-controlled Washington, D.C. Atop the Republican Party's list of goals for next year is repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. As an incoming member of Congress, Tenney says she can feel the burden of the healthcare regulation.

"All members of Congress have to go on Obamacare and I’m now going to have to pay three times more than it costs me now, whether it’s through New York state or private insurance, just to have healthcare - the basic healthcare -- through Obamacare," Tenney said. "So that tells you right there that it’s a big problem."

Repealing Obamacare was something Tenney's predecessor, Rep. Richard Hanna (R-Barneveld) frequently voted against. His tenure was often marked by a more moderate stance on issues whereas Tenney built her political career on a far-right conservative platform. And that divide was on full display in 2014 when they battled for his seat in the Republican primary. But now Tenney, who once campaigned for Hanna, is replacing him and the two still seem to have a contentious relationship.

"I met him at the Veterans Day event on the 11th and we talked about the transition and I haven’t heard from him since," Tenney said. "He’s since closed his offices down and stopped helping his constituents."

A spokesperson for Hanna says the federal government mandated those offices be closed, but they have tried to work with Tenney to continue their constituency services. 

Tenney says she is working with some of Hanna's staff on the transition and plans to keep several of them in the office for her term. She will be moving into Rep. Elise Stefanik's (R-Willsboro) former office now that the North Country congresswoman is moving to better space. 

Tags: 
Claudia Tenney
Richard Hanna
22nd Congressional district
Obamacare
regional news
affordable care act

Related Content

Tenney clinches close, acrimonious 22nd Congressional District race

By Nov 9, 2016
Payne Horning / WRVO News File Photo

The 22nd District will remain in Republican hands after Assemblywoman Claudia Tenney (R-New Hartford) won a close three-way race with 44 percent of the vote in unofficial returns.

Tenney was jubilant as she claimed victory Tuesday night, knowing that she will soon succeed the congressman she tried unsuccessfully to defeat two years ago. The embattled Tenney took a sigh of relief as she recounted what were acrimonious primary and general elections.

Rep. Richard Hanna on the Campbell Conversations

By Nov 5, 2016
WRVO Public Media

Rep. Richard Hanna (R-Barneveld) is leaving Congress at the end of the year. This week on the Campbell Conversations, the three-term Congressman reflects on his time in Washington with host Grant Reeher. 

Republican control of Congress could mean more clout for upstate NY

By Monica Sandreczki & Monica San Nov 9, 2016
Payne Horning / WRVO News File Photo

Several races for Congress in upstate New York were expected to be competitive, but Republicans won those comfortably. Some experts say the GOP winners in the region got a boost from Donald Trump’s name at the top of the ticket. And having Republicans control all branches of government could mean more leverage for upstate residents.

Reed Extends a Hand