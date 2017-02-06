Tenney supports Trump's refugee ban, but not its execution

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-New Hartford) dismisses the outrage over President Donald Trump's executive actions as hysteria. The president temporarily halted all refugees from entering the country and anyone from seven Muslim-majority countries. It also put in place an indefinite ban for all refugees from the war-torn country Syria. The ban is now on hold because of a court order.

The action elicited lawsuits around the country, including from New York's attorney general and the American Civil Liberties Union, who say it is flawed and discriminates based on religion. Tenney rejects those claims. She says the action is about trying to get more information and improve the country's "out of control" immigration system.

"I think it was legitimate for the president to say we need to re-look at the other side of the equation, what’s coming from the other countries and the data they have, which is why if you look in the executive order we’re asking for that information, giving those host countries time to make their records more accurate," Tenney said.

But Tenney says Trump's rollout of the ban was poorly handled, noting the confusion and miscommunication on the ground as the ban was being enforced in the first few days.

"They need to get their act together and I think they're trying to do that every day now," she said.

The Republican congresswoman says she is a huge supporter of refugees, having helped Bosnians and Syrians in Utica acclimate to their new homes.