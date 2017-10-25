Top Stories: Sen. Flake On Trump; Class-Action Suits Against Banks Blocked

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sen. Flake: GOP Must Stand Against Trump's Behavior 'Or Lose That Chance'.

-- In Break With Precedent, No Heir Apparent For China's Xi Jinping.

-- Senate Kills Rule On Class-Action Suits Against Financial Companies.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress Approves New Disaster Bill For Storms, Fires. (Washington Post)

Trump To Attend Fundraiser In Dallas Today. (Dallas Morning News)

Judges Deciding Whether To Delay Kenyan Presidential Election. (AP)

Kurds Suggest Delaying Independence To Avoid Violence. (CNN)

Heat Wave Bakes L.A. As World Series Starts. (Los Angeles Times)

Secretary Of State Tillerson Arrives In India For Talks. (Reuters)

Sentencing Hearing For Bergdahl To Resume Today. (AP)

