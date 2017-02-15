Trump Tuesday rally in Syracuse focuses on science, environment

About 75 people rallied for another Trump Tuesday protest in Syracuse, this time focused on science and the environment. The weekly events organized by the Syracuse mayor's office, are meant to highlight how President Donald Trump's policies affect local people.

Michelle Stantial is an endangered species biologist and PhD student at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. She said she is fairly opened minded when it comes to politics. But she said she does not think President Donald Trump is valuing the scientific community.

“He’s said multiple times that climate change is a hoax and we have people here that study it, believe it and put their whole heart and life into this idea of climate change," Stantial said. "To have somebody say it is a hoax makes everything that you live for devalued.”

Stantial said residents concerned about the environment can get involved on a local level through groups like the Onondaga Audubon Society.

Josh Cronlund is a bat scientist and said Trump seems to have his head in the sand when it comes to the environment.

"I know he’s very pro-business and he said he wants to help out companies and their growth," Cronlund said. "That's something that should happen. We’re an innovative country and that is one of the great things about America. But we can do it in conjunction with the natural world in mind. It doesn’t have to be at the expense of the environment."

Cronlund said he spoke at the rally because he wants more people to hear about environmental issues. Some Trump supporters were also in the audience.

