Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Trump Tuesday rally in Syracuse focuses on science, environment

By 7 minutes ago
  • Protester in Syracuse.
    Protester in Syracuse.
    Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

About 75 people rallied for another Trump Tuesday protest in Syracuse, this time focused on science and the environment. The weekly events organized by the Syracuse mayor's office, are meant to highlight how President Donald Trump's policies affect local people.

Michelle Stantial is an endangered species biologist and PhD student at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. She said she is fairly opened minded when it comes to politics. But she said she does not think President Donald Trump is valuing the scientific community.

“He’s said multiple times that climate change is a hoax and we have people here that study it, believe it and put their whole heart and life into this idea of climate change," Stantial said. "To have somebody say it is a hoax makes everything that you live for devalued.”

Protesters in Syracuse.
Credit Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Stantial said residents concerned about the environment can get involved on a local level through groups like the Onondaga Audubon Society.

Josh Cronlund is a bat scientist and said Trump seems to have his head in the sand when it comes to the environment.

"I know he’s very pro-business and he said he wants to help out companies and their growth," Cronlund said. "That's something that should happen. We’re an innovative country and that is one of the great things about America. But we can do it in conjunction with the natural world in mind. It doesn’t have to be at the expense of the environment."

Cronlund said he spoke at the rally because he wants more people to hear about environmental issues. Some Trump supporters were also in the audience.
 

Tags: 
Trump Tuesday
anti-Trump protest
Donald Trump
Stephanie Miner
City of Syracuse
regional news

Related Content

Pro-Trump supporters crash Obamacare rally in Syracuse

By Feb 8, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Supporters of President Donald Trump crashed an Obamacare rally hosted by Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner on Tuesday. Protesters worried about losing the Affordable Care Act were met by some who are encouraged by Trump’s actions so far.

Republicans say Trump is keeping his word as protests continue in Syracuse

By Feb 3, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

More than 200 protesters in Syracuse are calling on Sen. Charles Schumer to reject President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks. But some central New York Republicans said the president’s choices are fulfilling the promises he made on the campaign trail.

Local activist and musician Joe Driscoll running for Syracuse Common Council

By Feb 3, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Local activist and musician Joe Driscoll is running Syracuse’s Common Council. Driscoll is hoping to win the Democratic nomination for an upcoming open seat.  

Driscoll helped organize a large protest at Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport Sunday night against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. Driscoll livestreamed the protest on Facebook. He said he has progressive ideas that he wants to bring to the city council.

'Trump Tuesday' rally in Syracuse features refugees, residents affected by immigration ban

By Feb 1, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner hosted a rally in downtown Syracuse to hear from refugees and immigrants affected by President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. 

Environmental activists protest Trump cabinet picks in Syracuse

By Jan 10, 2017
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

Some central New Yorkers are urging Congress to reject some of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. They brought their message to the Federal Building during a protest in Syracuse Monday. 

Syracuse physician Marianna Kaufman is part of the newly formed CNY Solidarity coalition. She says that group is particularly against four Trump nominees they call climate change deniers.