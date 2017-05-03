Related Programs: 
Trump Tuesdays wrap up

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner closed the book on Trump Tuesdays in Syracuse, a series of weekly outdoor meetings to highlight the issues they are concerned about in a Trump’s presidency. But the mayor declared the effort far from over.

Often huddled against rain or snow, the Trump Tuesdays became a time for Trump opponents to commiserate about a Trump presidency, and the issues they felt it might threaten -- ranging from immigration policy to funding for the arts to climate change. The brief presentations delved into particular issues and were orchestrated by Miner, a Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. She believes the gatherings have helped Trump foes move beyond the election.

"I think what has happened is that now, people have avenues to express what was at first their frustration, and is now, this is the way I want my country to go, these are the values that I believe in, this is what I believe public policy should be.”

There were always some visible Trump supporters on hand during Trump Tuesdays. And Miner says that led to something she says is missing in some communities.

“One of the things I think we were able to establish here is relationships between Trump supporters and people who aren’t Trump supporters to put it mildly, and to say we can talk to each other and figure out common ground so we can move forward.”

The end of Trump Tuesday's corresponded with the president's first 100 days in office.

