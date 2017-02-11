TTY Dialer Podcast #17

It's the seventeenth episode of the Tuned to Yesterday Dialer for the week of February 13 - February 18, 2017.

In this episode: A shaving cream keeps a show afloat, a profile of radio's "Boston Blackie", a character actor who was "heavy" and versatile and a look at the shows coming up for the week.

Want to subscribe to this podcast on iTunes? Search "Tuned to Yesterday" and subscribe!

The TTY Dialer podcast is here to enhance your listening to Tuned to Yesterday during the week. You'll hear about what's coming up on the air and stories of the shows and performers who brought the radio to life during its golden age. Best listened to on Sundays, the TTY Dialer features a living schedule and date specific stories and commentary about radio's yesteryear from Tuned to Yesterday host Mark Lavonier.