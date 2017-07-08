TTY Dialer Podcast #37

It's the thirty-seventh episode of the Tuned to Yesterday Dialer podcast for the week of July 10 - July 15, 2017.

In this episode: Television supports radio in the hopes of listeners turning into viewers, a tour of pioneering announcer Graham McNamee's on-air work, a profile of "The Adventures of Sam Spade" and a look at the shows coming up for the week.

The TTY Dialer podcast is here to enhance your listening of Tuned to Yesterday heard every night on WRVO. You'll hear about what's coming up on the air and stories of the shows and performers who brought the radio to life during its golden age. Best listened to on Sundays or Mondays, the TTY Dialer features a living schedule, and date-specific stories and commentary about radio's yesteryear from Tuned to Yesterday host Mark Lavonier.