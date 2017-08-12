TTY Dialer Podcast #42

It's the forty-second episode of the Tuned to Yesterday Dialer for the week of August 14 - August 19, 2017.

In this episode: A soft drink puts its mighty dollars on radio for the last time, a profile of famed kids show host "Uncle Don" and his rumored scandal, a moment with radio's popular "shouter" Little Johnny, and a look at the shows coming up for the week on Tuned to Yesterday.

To save for later listening, right click on the play button and "Save as..."

The TTY Dialer podcast is here to enhance your listening of Tuned to Yesterday heard every night on WRVO. You'll hear about what's coming up on the air and stories of the shows and performers who brought the radio to life during its golden age. Best listened to on Sundays or Mondays, the TTY Dialer features a living schedule, and date-specific stories and commentary about radio's yesteryear from Tuned to Yesterday host Mark Lavonier.