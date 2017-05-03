Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday By Mark Lavonier • 2 minutes ago Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday TweetShareGoogle+Email #447, Crime, The Whisperer “Hippity Hop” 7/22/51 NBC, Pursuit “In Clinuet Mine” 3/4/52 CBS. Listen Listening... / 52:00 Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier. Tags: tuned to yesterdayold time radiopublic radiocrimethe whispererpursuitTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.