Tuned to Yesterday

Tuned to Yesterday #374

By Mark Lavonier 2 hours ago

#374, Crime, Suspense “The Last Kilometer” 6/22/58 CBS, The Whistler “Tell-Tale Brand” 1/9/49 CBS.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier. 

