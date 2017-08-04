Related Program: 
Tuned to Yesterday

Tuned to Yesterday #381

By Mark Lavonier 18 minutes ago

#381, Adventure, Escape “Border Town” 12/13/49 CBS, Suspense “Beirut by Sunrise” 5/31/55 CBS.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier. 

