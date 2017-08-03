Related Program: 
Tuned to Yesterday

Tuned to Yesterday #382

By Mark Lavonier 25 minutes ago

#382, Comedy, Bob Hope Show 12/16/54 NBC / AFRS, Jack Carson Show 11/20/46 CBS.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.  

Tags: 
old time radio
tuned to yesterday
comedy
public radio
bob hope
jack carson