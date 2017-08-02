Related Program: 
Tuned to Yesterday

Tuned to Yesterday #383

By Mark Lavonier 5 minutes ago

#383, Science Fiction, Escape “The Invader” 3/29/53 CBS, X Minus One “Project Mastodon” 6/5/56 NBC.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.  

