Tuned to Yesterday #388 By Mark Lavonier • 34 minutes ago #388, Sitcom, My Favorite Husband 3/4/49 CBS / AFRS, Duffy's Tavern "Guest: Rudy Vallee" 9/15/44 NBC Blue. Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier. / 52:00 Tags: tuned to yesterdayold time radiopublic radfiositcomMy Favorite HusbandDuffy's Tavernrudy vallee