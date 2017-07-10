Related Program: 
Tuned to Yesterday #400

By Mark Lavonier 2 hours ago

#400, Sitcom, Life of Riley “Junior Runs Away” 9/20/47 NBC, Phil Harris / Alice Faye Show 5/29/49 NBC.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.

