Tuned to Yesterday #400

#400, Sitcom, Life of Riley "Junior Runs Away" 9/20/47 NBC, Phil Harris / Alice Faye Show 5/29/49 NBC. Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.