Tuned to Yesterday: New Year's Special

Tuned to Yesterday presents: New Year’s of Yesteryear! Enjoy an hour of moments from some of your favorite old time radio shows to hear how they celebrated another year gone by. Golden age of radio comedians Jack Benny, Milton Berle and Fred Allen deliver some great New Year’s routines, and you’ll hear how the holiday was featured in dramatic shows like Ma Perkins, Wild Bill Hickok and Sherlock Holmes, as well as how celebrations were heard during wartime and on big band stages. Host Mark Lavonier will be your guide through New Year’s of yesteryear in this special broadcast of Tuned to Yesterday.