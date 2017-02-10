Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Upstate opens umbilical cord blood bank in Syracuse to process stem cells

By 55 minutes ago
  • State Sen. John DeFrancisco (left) at the Upstate Cord Blood Bank Thursday.
    State Sen. John DeFrancisco (left) at the Upstate Cord Blood Bank Thursday.
    Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Upstate Medical University has opened its cord blood bank, only the second facility of its kind in the state. Blood from umbilical cords is processed for stem cells, which can treat cancers and other diseases. The bank is open for public and private use.

Nicole Moore is the first mother to donate her son Jackson’s umbilical cord blood to the Upstate Cord Blood Bank.

“It was really a simple, pain-free experience that we hope will be able to help somebody in the future," Moore said. "And it’s pretty neat, we are proud that our first act as a family was being able to give back.”

Geralyn Saya, an earlier supporter of the cord blood bank, said when cancer returned to her son Jared, the doctor told them they could give Jared a cord blood transplant in New York City.

“Without hope the human heart would die," Saya said. "And we were given that piece of hope. Okay, we’ll try it, it’s all we got. So, because of some woman, who wanted to donate her cord blood, otherwise known as waste to her, my son is here today.”

State Sen. John DeFrancisco (R-Syracuse) said it took years to secure the funding and state approvals to open the building. In addition to the public bank a family can store their child’s cord blood privately for a fee.

“The income from that will help in part to try and keep this bank going, so the public has their component, which is the most important,” DeFrancisco said.

Upstate President Dr. Danielle Laraque-Arena said Upstate is reaching out to other hospitals.

“There are agreements that need to happen between the Cord Blood and the hospitals, St. Joe’s, Crouse and also extending outside of the Syracuse area," Laraque-Arena said. "So that’s what we’re working on.”

She said the designation as a public cord blood bank means anyone can donate umbilical cord blood without charge and the donated cord blood is available to anyone who needs it.

"We have the ability to save lives through transplantation and further fueled by biomedical research that may move us closer to finding breakthrough solutions for dozens of diseases," Laraque-Arena said.

The $15 million facility can store more than 14,000 units of cord blood in its cryogenic containers.

cord blood bank
Upstate Medical University
stem cells
Danielle Laraque-Arena
John DeFrancisco
disease
hospitals
regional news

New umbilical cord blood bank in Syracuse to offer two kinds of service

By Sep 23, 2015
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

The under-construction Upstate Cord Blood Bank in Syracuse is expanding its scope.

When ground broke for the Cord Blood Bank at Upstate University Hospital’s Broad Street Campus, the idea was to create one of only two public umbilical cord banks in New York state. Now, executive director Nicholas Greco says it’ll become more than that.

"We’re looking to have a non-profit family bank, and a non-profit public bank, and that’s unique in the industry. Non-profit. They support each other,” said Greco.

New cord blood bank to open in Syracuse

By Sep 18, 2012
Ellen Abbott / WRVO

Construction has started in Syracuse on the $15 million Upstate Cord Blood Bank.  It will be the second public cord blood bank in New York state. The blood drawn from umbilical cords after childbirth is used to treat children with dozens of diseases like cancer and sickle cell anemia.

New molecular pathology lab, hub for medical innovation opens in Syracuse

By Oct 25, 2016
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

Upstate Medical University officials hope the build out of the Central New York Biotech Accelerator in Syracuse will help define the area as a haven for biotech research and development.

New Upstate president inaugurated, calls for symposiums on health issues

By Apr 18, 2016
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

SUNY Upstate Medical University’s new president will be holding a series of symposiums to look for solutions to issues that face health care providers in central New York. Dr. Danielle Laraque-Arena hopes a studying issues like poverty and mental health can help the medical community deal with them.

"Help me succeed in connecting us in a joint purpose in improving lives. Our region is small enough so that anonymity is not a problem. We can know each other and learn to problem solve together,” said Laraque-Arena.