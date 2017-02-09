This week: Bullying, book suggestions and more

Experts estimate that almost all children, at some point, will experience bullying behavior -- either as a victim, as an observer, or as the bully.

Some bullying takes place in real life, but much of it takes place in social media, says pediatrician Dr. Ann Botash.

She sees cyber-bullying as a growing problem and counsels parents to stay involved in their children's lives. On this week’s "HealthLink on Air," Botash talks about how to raise children who are resistant to bullying, things that might put a child at risk for being bullied and the role of someone who is a witness to bullying.

Also this week: how to establish the habit of reading.