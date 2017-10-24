This week: Flu shots, congenital heart defects, more

The flu vaccine primes your body's immune system, so it's prepared to fight influenza. Getting vaccinated doesn't guarantee that you won't get the flu this season, but if that happens, you likely would have only a mild illness, says Jana Shaw, MD, an Upstate pediatrician with expertise in infectious diseases.

Shaw explains that the flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older, especially those who are most vulnerable to complications of influenza -- senior citizens and pregnant women. She explains why flu vaccination is needed every year, and how pharmacists are improving access.

Also this week: congenital heart defects, plus more about research on depression, antidepressant use and obesity.

Join us this Sunday, October 29, at 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on WRVO for "HealthLink on Air."