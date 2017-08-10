This week: Glioblastoma, social media and Guglielmo Marconi

Dr. Lawrence Chin, chief of neurosurgery and director of the neuro-oncology program at Upstate Medical University, talks about the aggressive brain tumor known as glioblastoma on this week’s show. This is the diagnosis Arizona senator John McCain recently disclosed.

Glioblastoma is the most common type of brain tumor, arising from the glial cells in the brain. Its incidence is on the rise, but experts are not sure why. Chin explains the signs and symptoms and treatment for glioblastoma. Treatment typically involves surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible, followed by a chemotherapy pill that is given during radiation therapy to kill cancer cells and increase patient survival.

Also on the show: pediatric how social media affects medical decisions, plus a historical look at what killed Guglielmo Marconi, the “father” of radio.

