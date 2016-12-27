This week: living well, eating right

A person’s wellness depends not just on managing his or her diseases, but in getting into a routine that brings contentment and peace, says Dr. Kaushal Nanavati, a family practitioner and medical director of integrative therapy at Upstate Medical University.

He explains his “Core Four” concepts of wellness: nutrition, physical exercise, stress management and spiritual wellness -- which he outlines in a recent book.

Among topics he touches on this week are the importance of relationships; how deep breathing can reduce or relieve stress; and why people should take time to think, reflect and set priorities in a hectic world.

Also this week: long-term eating strategies, plus how and why college students gain weight.

