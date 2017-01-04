This week: Preparing your child for a mental health visit

Preparing for a child’s first mental health appointment requires parents to be honest and patient, an Upstate University Hospital child and adolescent psychiatrist explains on this week’s show.

Parents should tell the child why they are seeking help and how it can make things better, says Dr. James Demer. He explains what to expect, how to deal with any stigma or anxiety, and that it takes time for the assessment and treatment processes to take place.

