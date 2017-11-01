This week: Sepsis, autism and food systems

Pediatrician Melissa Schafer describes how the potentially life-threatening infection complication called sepsis develops, how it is diagnosed and treated and what steps are in place at Upstate to help identify and treat sepsis early.

The Sepsis Alliance -- a group that raises awareness of sepsis and educates health care providers on how best to treat it -- recently bestowed the "Sepsis Hero" recognition on the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital for its part in The Children’s Hospital Association Improving Pediatric Sepsis Outcomes Collaborative.

In addition, on this week’s show: how saliva might help diagnose autism, and food systems.

