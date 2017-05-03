This week: Sleep research, STDs and estate planning

Most living things -- including humans, plants and fruit flies -- follow 24-hour cycles known as circadian rhythms, which influence sleep and other physiologic processes.

Neuroscientist Amita Sehgal talks about her research on fruit flies and what it tells us about human sleep. Sehgal, from the University of Pennsylvania, was in Syracuse as the keynote speaker for student research day at Upstate Medical University.

Also on this week's show: an update on sexually transmitted disease rates and treatments, plus legal issues facing people with chronic conditions.

