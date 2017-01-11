This week: Urological issues affecting men, women and children

The pelvic floor is a complex structure that can be the source of disorders as women age and bear children, says Dr. Natasha Ginzburg, urologist and director of female pelvic medicine and surgery at Upstate University Hospital.

This week she describes the pelvic floor as a hammock of muscle and tissue that, in women, includes the vagina, rectum and uterus. Problems with urination, defecation and protruding organs in the pelvic floor can be treated successfully through behavioral changes, physical therapy, medicines and biofeedback -- with surgery as a last choice, Ginzburg says.

Also on the program: urological issues affecting children; causes of erectile dysfunction, and what to do about them. Tune in this Sunday, January 15 at 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on WRVO.