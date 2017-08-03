West Virginia Governor Announces He'll Switch To GOP At Trump Rally

Updated at 8:12 p.m.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he will flip from the Democratic Party to the GOP, making the announcement Thursday night while appearing at a Trump campaign with the president.

"Today I will tell you with lots of prayers and lots of thinking, I'll tell you West Virginians, I can't help you any more being a Democrat governor," Justice said.

"The Democrats walked away from me," the governor argued, and reflected that his late mother, who was a big fan of former President Ronald Reagan, was looking down on him thinking, "Jimmy, it's about damn time you came to your senses."

Trump had teased "a very big announcement" during the Huntington, W.Va., rally and the New York Times was first to report that Justice's party switch would be the major reveal.

First elected last November as a conservative Democrat, Justice is a billionaire coal and real estate businessman who has drawn comparisons to Trump in the past. He's identified as a Republican and an independent in the past, and he declined to endorse Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

On Thursday, Justice enthusiastically threw his support behind the president, saying he had already visited him at the Oval Office to talk about coal and manufacturing jobs. He praised Trump's children, noting he's gone hunting with his sons before, and said, like him, the president wasn't a politician.

"This man is a good man," Justice said. "He's got a backbone.He's got real ideas. He cares about America. He cares about us in West Virginia."

Trump heralded Justice's decision as evidence that "our agenda rises above left or right."

Justice's switch means Republicans now have control of a record 34 governorships — tying a record set nearly a century ago in 1922 — and gives the GOP complete control of state government in 26 states.

In a statement Thursday evening, West Virginia GOP Chairman Conrad Lucas said, "We look forward to Governor Justice reflecting the conservative values of our Party and platform."

Republican Governors Association Chairman and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said in a statement that "we're thrilled that Governor Jim Justice wants to join our efforts. On behalf of our nation's Republican governors, we welcome Governor Justice to the RGA, and look forward to working with him to advance conservative principles and strengthen West Virginia."

However, national Democrats — who were not informed ahead of time about Justice's decision before the news leaked — were quick to point out that Republicans spent plenty of time attacking Justice when he was their opponent. Ahead of the announcement, the West Virginia Republican Party's website was headlined by multiple anti-Justice posts.

Several GOP operatives also told NPR they weren't entirely thrilled with the news either, and were also only informed of the switch at the last minute.

"The ethical problems of this administration will soon become obvious," the state GOP said in a press release just a few weeks ago. In February, they called Justice a "deadbeat" for still owing $4.4 million in back taxes.

"Justice wants to raise taxes, raise tolls, and put new tolls on every road he can while he is Governor," Lucas, the West Virginia GOP chairman, wrote in a late-July post responding to a state tour Justice was about to embark on. "It's our job to make sure he can't do anything else to damage this state until we can get a conservative into the Governor's Mansion where he refuses to live."

And just hours before Justice's switch on Thursday, the West Virginia GOP tweeted out a story critical of him.

"Jim Justice deceived the voters of West Virginia when he ran as a Democrat 8 months ago," Democratic Governors Association Executive Director Elisabeth Pearson said in a statement. "West Virginians have learned that they simply can't trust Jim Justice. He will always put his financial interests above the needs of West Virginians.

"As Republicans have repeatedly said, Jim Justice owes millions of dollars in unpaid company taxes, after a deal with a Russian coal company," Pearson continued. "The debts have only worsened during Justice's term as governor. If President Trump cut a deal, we hope it does not put U.S. taxpayers on the hook to bail out Jim Justice's personal finances."

While the Mountaineer State has been historically Democratic, the state has moved to the right on the federal level, especially in recent years. West Virginia gave Trump one of his largest margins of victory in November, winning the state by almost 42 points.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also a conservative and a former governor, is expected to face a tough re-election race next year. There has been speculation that Manchin might also switch parties or join the Trump Cabinet, but Manchin's spokesman knocked down both those rumors to the Times.

