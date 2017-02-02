Related Program: Nature of Things What the Ground Hog Told Me By John Weeks • 1 hour ago Related Program: Nature of Things TweetShareGoogle+Email In this archived broadcast from January 30, 1987, John Weeks pokes fun at the media's fascination with Groundhog's Day and offers a thought as to what Puxatony Phil is actually thinking when he makes his annual appearance. Listen Listening... / 4:42 Credit Staticgirl / Flickr Tags: groundhogGroundhog's DayTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.