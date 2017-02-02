Related Program: 
What the Ground Hog Told Me

In this archived broadcast from January 30, 1987, John Weeks pokes fun at the media's fascination with Groundhog's Day and offers a thought as to what Puxatony Phil is actually thinking when he makes his annual appearance.

