When sun sensitivity becomes something more

By WRVO News 15 minutes ago
  • Sarah Joy / Flickr

After a long winter, many people look forward to spending time in the sun when summer rolls around. But for some people, that's difficult because they have sun sensitivity. This week on WRVO's health and wellness show “Take Care,” hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen speak with dermatologist Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, a professor at Mt. Sinai Hospital and instructor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Ingleton discusses sun sensitivity, sun allergies and polymorphous light eruption.

More of this interview can be heard on "Take Care," WRVO's health and wellness show Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Support for this story comes from the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.

