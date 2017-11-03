Why don't more people know CPR?

If someone near you required had a cardiac event and needed CPR, would you know how to do it? If so, you would be part of just 20 percent of adults that are trained in CPR. If it's such an important lifesaving skill, why don't more people learn how it's done? This week on WRVO’s health and wellness show Take Care, hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen talk with Dr. Benjamin Abella, director of the Center for Resuscitation Science at the University of Pennsylvania.

