Why finding a gym is 'kind of like a relationship'

Gyms can run the gamut. On one end, an upscale gym can supply fresh towels, personal training, a sauna, racquet ball courts and a full schedule of the best new exercise classes. On the other, you may find yourself waiting in line for a treadmill, wondering when the weights were last cleaned and avoiding the changing rooms altogether.

Joining us this week on “Take Care,” is Anna Medaris Miller, who is a health and wellness reporter at U.S. News & World Report. Miller shares advice on finding the right gym for you.

"...kind of like a relationship."

“You do want to think of it kind of like a relationship. And a lot of it is the right match … You have to think about what you values are and definitely do your research ahead of time,” Miller says.

Consider the contract

Know how long you’re locked in for

Understand if there are any annual fees and when they’re charged to your account

Find out if the monthly rate can increase at any point

Try it before you buy it

Many gyms will allow you to try the space out before you go, sometimes in the form of a one-day or week-long free pass. Miller says you should establish if you feel comfortable there, while paying attention to the overall cleanliness of the establishment.

“Try to take in as much as you can,” Miller says. “Look at who the other people are there. Are they people you want to be working out with?”

Another thing to take into consideration is convenience -- how far it is the gym from your home or work? What are the hours like? And the biggest question of all, will you actually go?