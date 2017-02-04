Yes, All This Happened. Trump's First 2 Weeks As President
President Trump's first two weeks in office have been a sprint, not the start of a marathon. If the rapid pace and, sometimes, hourly developments of executive orders, news, controversies and more have left you exhausted, you're not alone. If you're finding it hard to remember just everything that's transpired too, we're here for that, too. Here's a quick recap of the highlights — and lowlights — of the first 14 days of Trump's nascent presidency. Saturday, January 21 On his first full day as...