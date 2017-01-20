PHOTOS: Trump Ends Inauguration Day His Way, With Dances At 3 Balls
Newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump ended a busy Inauguration Day with a visit to three balls in Washington. The Liberty Ball and Freedom Ball both took place at the Washington Convention Center. The Trumps took the stage first at the Liberty Ball shortly after 9:30 p.m. "Well, we did it," Trump began. "We began this journey and they said we — we, and me — we didn't have a chance. But we knew we were going to win." Trump thanked his supporters, along with his wife...