PHOTOS: Trump Ends Inauguration Day His Way, With Dances At 3 Balls

Newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump ended a busy Inauguration Day with a visit to three balls in Washington. The Liberty Ball and Freedom Ball both took place at the Washington Convention Center. The Trumps took the stage first at the Liberty Ball shortly after 9:30 p.m. "Well, we did it," Trump began. "We began this journey and they said we — we, and me — we didn't have a chance. But we knew we were going to win." Trump thanked his supporters, along with his wife...

Rep. John Katko on the Campbell Conversations

Central New Yorkers head to D.C. to support, oppose Trump

President Trump's First Hours In Office

Making good on his promise to get started on "Day 1," President Trump and his administration got right to work on Friday, taking steps to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and announcing the reversal of their predecessors' plans to reduce mortgage insurance premiums on federally insured home loans.

Trumps And Pences Attend Interfaith Inaugural Prayer Service

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Pence and Karen Pence continued a long inaugural tradition Saturday morning, attending a prayer service that was notable for the diversity of faith participants.

Women's March Floods Washington, Sparking Rallies Worldwide

Updated at 4 p.m. ET

The National Mall has flooded with pink, as demonstrators descend on the nation's capital Saturday for the Women's March on Washington. Just one day after President Trump's inauguration, marchers from across the country have gathered in the city to protest his agenda and support for women's rights.

The event opened with a rally, to be followed by the march proper — which had a path laid out from a starting position near the U.S. Capitol to its endpoint near the Washington Monument.

Trump Signs Executive Order To 'Ease The Burdens Of Obamacare'

As promised, President Trump got to work on Day One, spending some time in the Oval Office in between the inaugural parade and a trio of formal balls.

Trump signed an executive order Friday night directing government agencies to "ease the burdens" of Obamacare while the new administration and Congress work toward repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus presented Trump with the order, which he described as: "An executive order minimizing the economic burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act pending repeal."

Liver health impacted by circadian clock

When we think of our “body clock,” sleep patterns are probably what first come to mind. But new research in the field of chronobiology -- the science of biological rhythms -- indicates certain organs have their own rhythm and clock. And altering the pattern of those rhythms can harm your health.

This week on “Take Care,” Shannon Bailey, a professor of pathology  and environmental health sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, discusses the importance of the metabolic clock of the liver. Bailey’s research investigates how genetic, environmental, and life-style factors influence liver diseases.

Will Trump's Tough Talk On Immigration Cause A Farm Labor Shortage?

In the Central Valley, there's a bumper sticker you see all over the place. It's shaped like California, and reads "My job depends on Ag." In California, that agriculture depends on immigrant labor.

Many farmers in the state supported President Donald Trump despite his hard-line stance on immigration. So as the new Trump administration takes office, what's the thinking of those involved in the region's biggest industry?

Finding nutrients, protein and more in a healthy vegetarian diet

While many agree that it’s good practice to eat vegetables regularly, what about going all-in and committing to a vegetarian diet? These days, leading health experts point to the diet’s many benefits, as long as you do your homework. Should you include eggs and dairy? How much protein is essential to good health? How do you eat a balanced and nutritious vegetarian diet?

This week on “Take Care,” advice on how to eat a healthy vegetarian diet from one of the nation’s top experts on nutrition, Dr. Donald Hensrud. Hensrud is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “The Mayo Clinic Diet.” He’s also chair of the Division of Preventive, Occupations and Aerospace Medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and medical director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program.

Rep. John Katko on the Campbell Conversations

By 14 hours ago
As a first-term Member of Congress, Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus), who represents New York's 24th Congressional District, often distanced himself from his more conservative Republican colleagues. And during his reelection campaign he disavowed Donald Trump.  Those positions will now be tested in a Republican House majority making major legislative changes under a Trump administration.  

Trump Vows Policy Vision Of 'America First,' Recalling Phrase's Controversial Past

By 17 hours ago

Donald Trump had already emerged as the likely presidential nominee of the Republican Party back in April when he gave a foreign policy speech pledging that "America First" would be "the major and overriding theme of my administration."

