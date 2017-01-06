Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering his top attorneys to help defend detainees and their families affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants.

The assistance comes in the midst of the second day of protests across the nation, including at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Cuomo offered the aid of the lawyers in his office to provide any assistance needed to detainees and their families caught up in Trump’s order that has left many immigrants and refugees stranded.