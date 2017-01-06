PHOTOS: Thousands Protest At Airports Nationwide Against Trump's Immigration Order

Thousands of protesters gathered at airports across the country Saturday to denounce President Trump's recent executive order that barred citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, from entering the U.S. for 90 days. The order also temporarily suspended entry to all refugees for 120 days. It also has led to the detention of legal permanent U.S. residents — or green card holders — in multiple airports. A federal judge in New York issued a...

Read More
Sarah Crisafulli / WRVO News File Photo

Ice-free Great Lakes bringing lake effect snows

WRVO News

Bill Simmons and Andrew Maxwell on the Campbell Conversations

Cuomo, Schneiderman offer legal assistance to detainees affected by Trump's order

By 46 minutes ago
governorandrewcuomo / Flickr

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering his top attorneys to help defend detainees and their families affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants.

The assistance comes in the midst of the second day of protests across the nation, including at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Cuomo offered the aid of the lawyers in his office to provide any assistance needed to detainees and their families caught up in Trump’s order that has left many immigrants and refugees stranded.

Dispatches Of Discontent: Protesters Of Immigration Ban Take To The Streets

By 2 hours ago

Updated at 4:52 p.m. ET

They began Saturday as a series of pop-up demonstrations outside several major airports. But by Sunday, the protests against President Trump's temporary immigration freeze had leapt from those airports to squares and plazas in cities across the U.S.

Outside the White House, in Boston's Copley Square and Battery Park in New York City, immigrant advocacy groups have organized protests to register their discontent with the executive order Trump signed Friday.

Of Courts And Confusion: Here's The Reaction To Trump's Immigration Freeze

By 3 hours ago

Updated at 5:49 p.m. ET

By the time the sun rose on Sunday in the U.S., the chaotic weekend set in motion by Trump's executive order on immigration was beginning to give way to greater clarity — in some respects, at least.

FACT CHECK: Trump Tweets On Christians, ISIS And Vetting Miss The Bigger Picture

By 3 hours ago

Hundreds were detained at airports around the country Saturday in a chaotic and confusing day following President Trump's Friday night executive order temporarily banning Muslims from seven countries.

It spurred protests and backlash — even from some in Trump's own party, for either mismanagement of the rollout of the order or for the values it represents.

With National Security Council Shakeup, Steve Bannon Gets A Seat At The Table

By 4 hours ago

President Trump has reorganized the National Security Council by elevating his chief strategist Steve Bannon and demoting the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Now, Bannon will join the NSC's principals committee, the top inter-agency group for discussing national security. The National Security Council is the staff inside the White House that coordinates decision making by the president on such matters, in coordination with outside departments including the State Department and the Pentagon.

One U.S. Service Member Killed, Several Others Injured During Raid In Yemen

By 5 hours ago

Updated at 1:38 p.m. ET

A raid in Yemen ended in the death of an American service member and left three others wounded on Saturday. U.S. Central Command announced Sunday that the casualties were sustained in an operation against al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite servicemembers," Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel said in a statement. "The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe."

This Week In Trump's 'Alternative Facts'

By 10 hours ago

Less than 24 hours after White House press secretary had spouted numerous falsehoods about inauguration crowd size and more, Kellyanne Conway went on NBC's "Meet the Press" to defend him.

Trump Follows Mayor Bloomberg's Ethics Steps; Critics Call That Inadequate

By Meg Kelly 11 hours ago

President Trump isn't the first wealthy New York businessman to hold a high public office.

Nelson Rockefeller, an heir to one of America's greatest fortunes, served as the state's governor in the 1960s, and then vice president in the mid-1970s in the Ford administration.

More recently, billionaire Michael Bloomberg served as mayor of New York City, where he held office for 12 years. To avoid conflicts of interest, Bloomberg cobbled together a plan for disentangling his private interests from his public office — but without surrendering ownership of his business empire.

Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Could Hear Case Affecting Trump Golf Courses

By 11 hours ago

Donald Trump is not only the U.S. president; he's also a golf industry giant. And like other golf course operators, he has a stake in the legal wrangling over a new environmental rule that could dent industry profits.

Here's where Trump is different from his peers: He gets to name the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, and this week, the president may appoint a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, which soon will hear a case involving the environmental rule.

Ahead Of Trump's First Jobs Report, A Look At His Remarks On The Numbers

By 11 hours ago

Next Friday, the Labor Department will issue its first jobs and unemployment report of Donald Trump's presidency. Forecasters expect little change in the jobless rate, which was 4.7 percent in December. That's down from 10 percent during the depths of the recession in late 2009.

Trump repeatedly claimed during the campaign that the federal government was understating the real unemployment rate.

Pages