PHOTOS: Thousands Protest At Airports Nationwide Against Trump's Immigration Order
Thousands of protesters gathered at airports across the country Saturday to denounce President Trump's recent executive order that barred citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, from entering the U.S. for 90 days. The order also temporarily suspended entry to all refugees for 120 days. It also has led to the detention of legal permanent U.S. residents — or green card holders — in multiple airports. A federal judge in New York issued a...