Yes, All This Happened. Trump's First 2 Weeks As President

President Trump's first two weeks in office have been a sprint, not the start of a marathon. If the rapid pace and, sometimes, hourly developments of executive orders, news, controversies and more have left you exhausted, you're not alone. If you're finding it hard to remember just everything that's transpired too, we're here for that, too. Here's a quick recap of the highlights — and lowlights — of the first 14 days of Trump's nascent presidency. Saturday, January 21 On his first full day as...

With Trump's Travel Ban Blocked, Visa-Holders, Refugees Scramble to Board Flights

By & Jane Arraf 5 hours ago

A federal appeals court denied President Donald Trump's attempt to restore his travel ban on refugees and visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries Sunday morning, sending people scrambling to board planes while it's legal once again for them to enter the country.

Hundreds Protest Trump At California Congressman's Town Hall

By Katie Orr 6 hours ago

Hundreds of protesters descended on a town hall meeting hosted by California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock on Saturday, peppering him with questions and putting him on notice that they didn't want him falling in line with the Trump administration.

Travel Ban Keeps Scientists Out of the Lab

By 9 hours ago

The scientific community has been roiled by the Trump travel ban.

Like tens of thousands of residents of the seven Muslim majority countries, scientists have been stranded — cut off from their labs, worried they won't be able to attend upcoming conferences. And even though the ban has been temporarily reversed by a court order, they are uncertain about what the future holds — and the implications for their work.

Consider the case of Ph.D. candidate Hanan Isweiri. She left her lab at Colorado State University to fly home to Libya after the death of her father.

Super Bowl LI, By The Numbers ... And One Notable Numeral

By 9 hours ago

In case you haven't heard, a few dozen guys are planning to play a football game in Houston on Sunday. It's kind of a big deal.

Reporter's Notebook: Behind The Scenes Before The Super Bowl

By 10 hours ago

Finally, today, they will play football.

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

After an NFL season of sagging TV ratings, it's expected today's game, in Houston, will do what Super Bowls always do — turn 60 minutes of football into a national holiday.

Long Before There Was 'Fake News,' There Were 'Fake Photos'

By Angus Chen 10 hours ago

On display at the "Photography and Discovery" exhibit at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., is a photo of two men dressed in traditional Arab garb in a carpeted room (above). They're smoking a pipe. It's a beautiful photo, but it's not from the Middle East. It was shot in a studio in London by photographer Roger Fenton. The men in the photo are white Europeans, dressed up and posing as Arabs.

When Trump Tweets, This Bot Makes Money

By editor 23 hours ago

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that the chaos in airports over the weekend was Delta Airlines' fault—along with protesters and "the tears of Senator [Chuck] Schumer."

He sent those tweets a little after 7 a.m. By 9:30 a.m., Delta Airlines' stock was down 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, an algorithm was raking in money from those tweets.

Who Is Judge James L. Robart And Why Did He Block Trump's Immigration Order?

By Feb 4, 2017

Judge James L. Robart did not have to actually rule on the legality of President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from seven countries from entering the United States.

In granting a temporary restraining order, the judge essentially had to decide that the plaintiffs (the states of Washington and Minnesota):

  1. were likely to succeed at a later date

  2. that people in those states could suffer irreparable harm if the ban continued

  3. that blocking the President's order was in the public interest.

Fact Checking This Week In The Trump Administration

By Feb 4, 2017

It's only the second week of the Trump administration, but there has been a continued tension with facts. In his first week, the president boasted about his inaugural crowds and doubled down on false claims that there were millions of illegal voters who swayed the results of the popular vote.

