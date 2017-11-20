Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday 11/19/17 11pm Tuned to Yesterday By Mark Lavonier • 4 minutes ago Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday TweetShareGoogle+Email #1346, Drama, On Stage “An Ideal Couple” 6/18/53 CBS, Columbia Workshop “He Should Have Stood in Elba” 4/12/42 CBS. Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier. Listen Listening... / 52:00 Tags: tuned to yesterdayold time radiopublic radioDramaOn Stagecolumbia workshopTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.