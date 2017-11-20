Related Program: 
Tuned to Yesterday

11/19/17 11pm Tuned to Yesterday

By Mark Lavonier 4 minutes ago

#1346, Drama, On Stage “An Ideal Couple” 6/18/53 CBS, Columbia Workshop “He Should Have Stood in Elba” 4/12/42 CBS.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.

Tags: 
tuned to yesterday
old time radio
public radio
Drama
On Stage
columbia workshop