2017 Election results

Thanks for joining WRVO online for election coverage. Current election returns and final results will be available on this page throughout the night.
The races we're covering include: Syracuse Mayor, Onondaga County Legislature, Utica City Council, Watertown City Council, State Ballot Propositions, Onondaga County Ballot Proposition.
You can also follow the WRVO News department on Twitter for live updates.
Last updated: 11:15 p.m.
100% Reporting
Juanita Perez Williams (D) | 38.02%
Laura Lavine (R) | 2.46%
Howie Hawkins (GRE) | 4.05%
Ben Walsh (I, REF/UPS) | 54.33%*
Councilor-At-Large (Vote for 2)
Khalid Bey (D) | 36.16%*
Tim Rudd (D) | 37.92%*
Norm Snyder (R) | 16.73%
Frank Cetera (GRE) | 8.96%
1st District
Andrea B Wandersee (D) | 46.49%
Joseph G Carni (R) | 53.32%*
2nd District
Chad M. Ryan (D) | 79.99%*
Eric J. Graf (R) | 19.79%
3rd District
Susan C. Boyle (D) | 99.12%*
4th District
Latoya Allen (D) | 68.07%*
Serena Seals (GRE) | 10.90%
Quante Wright (IND) | 20.50%
5th District
Joe Driscoll (D) | 99.09%*
*unopposed races will not be listed in results
3rd District
Peter C. Ludden (D) | 41.52%
Timothy T. Burtis (R) | 52.94%*
Peter H. Nasarenko (C) | 5.50%
5th District
Bryan Seamans (D) | 45.02%
Debra J. Cody (R) | 54.94%*
6th District
Joe Paduda (D) | 45.03%
Michael E. Plochocki (R) | 54.79%*
7th District
Tom Buckel (D) | 58.41%*
Courtney M. Hills (R) | 41.54%
8th District
Christopher J. Ryan (D) | 78.23%*
James P. Laspino (R) | 21.55%
10th District
Mark Matt (D) | 49.12%
Kevin A. Holmquist (R) | 50.85%*
11th District
Charles Keller (D) | 47.02%
John D. McBride (R) | 52.79%*
13th District
Kenneth L. Bush (R) | 71.13%*
Derek T. Shepard, Jr. (IND) | 28.54%
14th District
Stephanie Heath (D) | 46.59%
Casey E. Jordan (R) | 53.35%*
16th District
Monica R. Williams (D) | 91.87%*
Reginald Bradwell (GRE) | 7.89%
Councilor -At-Large (Vote for 3)
Jack V. LoMedico (D) |19.20%
Frank A. DiBrango, Jr. (D) | 20.10%*
Mark Williamson (R) | 21.79%*
James A. Zecca (R) | 15.79%
Michele Mandia (R) | 19.48%*
Jordan Bellassai (WF) | 3.47%
1st Ward
Maria Pezzolanella McNiel (D) | 65.80%*
Lucio Poccia (R) | 34.20%
2nd Ward
David L. Testa (D) |68.71%*
Allen C. Thayer (R) | 31.29%
3rd Ward
John J. Jacon (D) | 47.23%
Robert J. DeSanctis (R) | 52.67%*
4th Ward
Joseph A. Marino (D) | 72.42%*
Gaetano A. Belmonte (R) | 19.88%
5th Ward
Bill J. Phillips (D) | 64.06%*
Frederick Nichols (R) | 35.05%
6th Ward
Frank A. Pelli (D) | 44.04%
Samantha Colosimo-Testa (R) | 55.96%*
Ryan Henry-Wilkinson | 33%*
Teresa R. Macaluso | 17%
Clifford G. Olney III | 18%
Lisa A. Ruggiero | 32%*
1. Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and amend the same?
Yes | 16.59%
No | 76.26%
Blank | 7.13%
2. Allowing the complete or partial forfeiture of a public officer’s pension if he or she is convicted of a certain type of felony
Yes | 64.68%
No | 26.42%
Blank | 8.86%
3. Authorizing the Use of Forest Preserve Land for Specified Purposes
Yes | 45.49%
No | 43.36%
Blank | 11.13%
4. Placing the Onondaga County Department of Correction under control of the Sheriff.*
Yes | 64.46%*
No | 35.54%
*for Onondaga County voters only