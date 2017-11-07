2017 Election results

Thanks for joining WRVO online for election coverage. Current election returns and final results will be available on this page throughout the night.

The races we're covering include: Syracuse Mayor, Onondaga County Legislature, Utica City Council, Watertown City Council, State Ballot Propositions, Onondaga County Ballot Proposition.

You can also follow the WRVO News department on Twitter for live updates.

Last updated: 11:15 p.m.

Syracuse Mayor

100% Reporting

Juanita Perez Williams (D) | 38.02%

Laura Lavine (R) | 2.46%

Howie Hawkins (GRE) | 4.05%

Ben Walsh (I, REF/UPS) | 54.33%*

Syracuse Common Council

Councilor-At-Large (Vote for 2)

Khalid Bey (D) | 36.16%*

Tim Rudd (D) | 37.92%*

Norm Snyder (R) | 16.73%

Frank Cetera (GRE) | 8.96%

1st District

Andrea B Wandersee (D) | 46.49%

Joseph G Carni (R) | 53.32%*

2nd District

Chad M. Ryan (D) | 79.99%*

Eric J. Graf (R) | 19.79%

3rd District

Susan C. Boyle (D) | 99.12%*

4th District

Latoya Allen (D) | 68.07%*

Serena Seals (GRE) | 10.90%

Quante Wright (IND) | 20.50%

5th District

Joe Driscoll (D) | 99.09%*

Onondaga County Legislature

*unopposed races will not be listed in results

3rd District

Peter C. Ludden (D) | 41.52%

Timothy T. Burtis (R) | 52.94%*

Peter H. Nasarenko (C) | 5.50%

5th District

Bryan Seamans (D) | 45.02%

Debra J. Cody (R) | 54.94%*

6th District

Joe Paduda (D) | 45.03%

Michael E. Plochocki (R) | 54.79%*

7th District

Tom Buckel (D) | 58.41%*

Courtney M. Hills (R) | 41.54%

8th District

Christopher J. Ryan (D) | 78.23%*

James P. Laspino (R) | 21.55%

10th District

Mark Matt (D) | 49.12%

Kevin A. Holmquist (R) | 50.85%*

11th District

Charles Keller (D) | 47.02%

John D. McBride (R) | 52.79%*

13th District

Kenneth L. Bush (R) | 71.13%*

Derek T. Shepard, Jr. (IND) | 28.54%

14th District

Stephanie Heath (D) | 46.59%

Casey E. Jordan (R) | 53.35%*

16th District

Monica R. Williams (D) | 91.87%*

Reginald Bradwell (GRE) | 7.89%

Utica City Council

Councilor -At-Large (Vote for 3)

Jack V. LoMedico (D) |19.20%

Frank A. DiBrango, Jr. (D) | 20.10%*

Mark Williamson (R) | 21.79%*

James A. Zecca (R) | 15.79%

Michele Mandia (R) | 19.48%*

Jordan Bellassai (WF) | 3.47%

1st Ward

Maria Pezzolanella McNiel (D) | 65.80%*

Lucio Poccia (R) | 34.20%

2nd Ward

David L. Testa (D) |68.71%*

Allen C. Thayer (R) | 31.29%

3rd Ward

John J. Jacon (D) | 47.23%

Robert J. DeSanctis (R) | 52.67%*

4th Ward

Joseph A. Marino (D) | 72.42%*

Gaetano A. Belmonte (R) | 19.88%

5th Ward

Bill J. Phillips (D) | 64.06%*

Frederick Nichols (R) | 35.05%

6th Ward

Frank A. Pelli (D) | 44.04%

Samantha Colosimo-Testa (R) | 55.96%*

Watertown City Council (vote for 2)

Ryan Henry-Wilkinson | 33%*

Teresa R. Macaluso | 17%

Clifford G. Olney III | 18%

Lisa A. Ruggiero | 32%*

Ballot Propositions

1. Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and amend the same?

Yes | 16.59%

No | 76.26%

Blank | 7.13%

2. Allowing the complete or partial forfeiture of a public officer’s pension if he or she is convicted of a certain type of felony

Yes | 64.68%

No | 26.42%

Blank | 8.86%

3. Authorizing the Use of Forest Preserve Land for Specified Purposes

Yes | 45.49%

No | 43.36%

Blank | 11.13%

4. Placing the Onondaga County Department of Correction under control of the Sheriff.*

Yes | 64.46%*

No | 35.54%

*for Onondaga County voters only