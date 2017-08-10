Activists in Syracuse remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki anniversaries

A yearly procession to commemorate the use of nuclear weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki Japan took place in Syracuse yesterday. Organizers said the drive to abolish nuclear weapons is more important than ever in today’s political climate.

Activist Rea Kramer said we can not forget the destruction that followed the use of nuclear weapons over 70 years ago.

"I think we should all be especially anxious now because there is a president who uses the words, “fire and fury,” as a response to the threatening postures of North Korea," Kramer said.

She said she doesn’t trust the leadership of the U.S. or North Korea when it comes to containing nuclear weapons. And she believes that’s the source of what will be escalating protests against U.S. nuclear policy in coming months; as well as support for legislation that would prevent the president from launching nuclear weapons without congressional approval.

"Churches, scientists, schools, community organizations, peace and justice organizations are coming together to say, what can we do?" Kramer said. "What kind of pressure can we put on the Senate and the House that hopefully in turn will get to the president’s ears? This is not a matter of saving face, this is a matter of saving the earth."