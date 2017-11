For years, part-time Geneva resident and musician Matt Venuti was known for his work with the Electronic Valve Instrument (EVI) until he discovered a a new melodic percussive instrument, made in Switzerland, called a "Hang" that brought him in a new direction with his music. WRVO's Mark Lavonier met with Matt to find out more about its enchanting sound.

Venuti will be performing in Oswego on Sunday, November 19. For more information on the hang and Venuti's music, visit his website.