Bill supporting Fort Ontario, Safe Haven Museum elevation dies

  • Payne Horning / WRVO News File Photo

A bill that would have helped elevate Fort Ontario and the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Museum in Oswego to National Park status has died in the U.S. Senate. 

The legislation would have directed the Department of the Interior to conduct a special resource study to determine if Fort Ontario and Safe Haven are suitable to join the National Park System. The 260-year-old fort has been used in most major American wars and was home for 986 Jewish refugees during the holocaust, which the Safe Haven museum commemorates. But after passing the House of Representatives, the bill stalled in the Senate as part of a larger public lands package that did not not pass. 

"i don't know why... it was all approved and it was going to go through but it's a very... easy matter so i think we can do it in the new congress," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who sponsored the bill. "It will be bipartisan and will be one of the first things we pass."

The bill's author, Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus), said he is committed to getting the bill across the finish line next year. 

“While I am disappointed that this important legislation did not advance in the Senate, Fort Ontario remains a high priority for me as we move in to the start of the next Congress.  I am grateful for the many advocates from Safe Haven and Fort Ontario, as well as throughout the Oswego County community,  who have worked tirelessly to help raise awareness for this site and I look forward to continuing our efforts to preserve the legacy of Fort Ontario and Safe Haven by making it a National Park.”

Despite the setback, Fort Ontario and Safe Haven are still undergoing a review from the National Park System, which is a prerequisite for final approval. 

National Park Service will conduct study on Fort Ontario, Safe Haven museum

By Jul 4, 2016
Payne Horning / WRVO News

The National Park Service (NPS) has agreed to complete a reconnaissance study on Oswego's Fort Ontario and Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Museum. Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus), who pushed for the study, said it is another positive development in the community's attempt to elevate the two historic sites to national park status. He has authored a bill that, if passed, could make that a reality.

Ruth Gruber, key figure in Oswego's refugee story, dies

By Nov 21, 2016
Payne Horning / WRVO News

Ruth Gruber, who played a key role in helping Oswego’s Fort Ontario harbor nearly 1,000 refugees during World War II, has died. She was an accomplished journalist and humanitarian, but she is most fondly remembered in Oswego for the difference she made in the lives of the refugees she helped save. 

'The most important assignment of my life' -- an interview with Ruth Gruber

By Nov 25, 2016
Courtesy: Safe Haven Museum

Ruth Gruber died last week at 105. She was an accomplished journalist and humanitarian. But in Oswego she is remembered and celebrated for the role she played when the United States offered safe harbor to 986 European refugees during World War II.

Gruber worked for the department of the interior when she was chosen to escort the mostly Jewish refugees on their voyage to America. They were housed at Fort Ontario in Oswego for the remainder of the war. Eventually, Gruber championed the refugees' fight to gain American citizenship.

Fort Ontario, Safe Haven bill passes House committee

By Jun 17, 2016
Jason Smith / WRVO News (file photo)

The House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources has approved a bill that would launch a study to determine if Fort Ontario and the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Museum in Oswego should be elevated to national park status.

The legislation, which was authored by central New York Rep. John Katko, passed unanimously out of the committee and now heads to the full House. The 260-year-old Fort Ontario has been involved in several major American wars and the Safe Haven museum commemorates the 986 Jewish refugees who were granted shelter at the fort during world war two.