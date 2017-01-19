Related Program: 
Canalway starts a big year by becoming National Historic Landmark

By 2 minutes ago
  • eriecanalway.org

The year 2017 could be a good year for the New York State Canal System. The federal government has designated it a National Historic Landmark, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo is planning on integrating it into a proposed statewide hiking and biking route.

The historic landmark designation means the federal government recognizes the role of the Erie, Champlain, Oswego and Cayuga-Seneca Canals in the economic development of the United States. 

Brian Stratton, director of the New York Canal Corporation, says it’s a big move because it identifies the canal system as one of the the premier historic sites in the country.

Brian Stratton, director of the New York Canal Corporation.
Credit Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

"It also opens up the opportunities for grants and other funding. It also creates an opportunity that people from all over the world will want to come here and see this great canal,” said Stratton.

Town of Dewitt planner Samuel Gordon says it is a great companion to Cuomo’s proposal to spend $20 million to create the Empire State Trail, a 750-mile hiking and biking trail that would geographically connect New York state. The Erie Canal Trail would be incorporated into that.

Gordon says the city of Syracuse and yown of Dewitt continue working towards ways to eliminate one of the biggest gaps in the Erie Canalway trail, through central New York. And this can only help.

The Erie Canal System.
Credit eriecanalway.org

"All these things work together. This is what we’ve been hoping to do, close the gaps in the Canalway Trail. This kind of designation helps us bring attention to how much this resource helps us in New York state,” said Gordon.

State officials says the canals are big business -- from boosting tourism, to offering water for drinking water, irrigation, mining, and commercial navigation. That all totals up to an economic impact of $6.3 billion a year.

“The fact that it’s still working, going, hasn’t stopped for 100 years, really tells the nation that this is a really historic place,” said Stratton

Related Content

$40 million needed to complete Erie Canalway Trail

By May 17, 2016
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

The Erie Canalway Trail is a multi-use path which extends 360 miles across upstate New York following the original manmade waterway. But there are still large gaps in the trail that advocacy groups want completed.

There are about 288 miles of trail open to the public, but that leaves about 72 miles that still to need to be completed to connect the project. Greg Francese of Parks & Trails New York said there is money to complete 20 unfinished miles of the gap, but funding is needed for the remainder. He estimates that would  cost about $40 million.

Public opinion sought on 'Elevating Erie' entries

By May 10, 2016
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

An elevated museum of sorts, bike trails, a blooming bridge, an outdoor ice skating park. Those are all some of the ideas that have been submitted to the “Elevating Erie” competition, focused on revamping Erie Boulevard East in Onondaga County. Now it’s time for the public to weigh in on potential projects that could turn six drab lanes of traffic into an historic and recreational destination.