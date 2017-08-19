Related Program: 
Take Care

Can't sleep? Try an antihistamine

By Take Care Staff 9 minutes ago
  • Maria Morri / Flickr

Can’t sleep? It happens to the best of us. Lack of sleep can interfere with most aspects of life. Your mood, appetite and ability to concentrate are a few things that can suffer when you haven’t made it to a full eight hours of sleep.

But what if we told you there was over-the-counter relief? This week, Dr. Elizabeth Higdon joins us to discuss the basics of sleep aids sold at your local pharmacy. Higdon is a community pharmacist and instructor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences campus in Colchester, Vermont.

If you’ve ever taken an over-the-counter allergy medication, like an antihistamine, you know it makes you drowsy. But it isn’t just allergy sufferers who caught on to this phenomenon. Manufacturers also realized that the so-called side effects of an antihistamine can be used on their own, as a sleep aid.

“The most popular over-the-counter sleep aid is diphenhydramine, which is the active ingredient in Benadryl,” Higdon says.

“But Benadryl doesn’t make me sleepy…”

Although diphenhydramine is used at a much higher dose in over-the-counter sleep aids, not everyone suffers from the drowsy side-effects of the drug.

“They don’t experience the drowsiness,” Higdon says. “Some people actually have what’s called a paradoxical effect, this is typically seen more in children, but it makes them excited and they get a lot of energy, which is not something you’re looking for from a sleep aid.”

Others can build up a tolerance to the drowsiness and not reap the benefits of the side-effect anymore. Higdon recommends using a sleep aid for two or three nights and then taking a night off to see if the insomnia has resolved. That’s in order to prevent the efficacy from decreasing and because these sleep aids should really only be used in the short-term.

Side effects

Most unfortunate side effects, like sleep walking or sleep eating, have been seen with prescription sleep aids, like Ambien, according to Higdon. Similar side effects with an antihistamine are very rare.

“Instead with Benadryl you see more that patients build up a tolerance. So they take the 50 milligrams and it doesn’t cause them to sleep anymore,” she says.

You may experience what some call a “drug hangover” the next day if you’re sensitive to medicine or if you don’t give yourself enough time to sleep.

“Typically if you’re going to give yourself a sleep aid, you need to give yourself a full eight hours of sleep, Higdon says. “It’s not something that you want to take when you wake up at 2 a.m.”

Another important thing to note is that over-the-counter sleep aids can increase the occurrence of falls in those that are over 65-years-old, according to Higdon. She does not recommend this kind of antihistamine-based sleep aid for anyone over 65.

Tags: 
sleep
sleep issues
antihistamine
Dr. Elizabeth Higdon
Take Care

Related Content

Are Fido & Fluffy disturbing your sleep?

By Take Care Staff Aug 30, 2015
Andy / Flickr

Sometimes, no matter how well trained a pet might be, it simply doesn’t want to sleep at any convenient time, keeping you up throughout the night.

This week on “Take Care,” Linda Lowen and Lorraine Rapp speak with Dr. Lois Krahn, a Mayo Clinic psychiatrist at their Sleep Disorders Center in Arizona, on why some pets might be disturbing their owner’s sleep.

Fall time change and its impact on sleep

By Take Care Staff Oct 25, 2015
Douglas Heriot / Flickr

Sleep is key to maintaining good health, but what happens to the human sleep cycle when the clocks change in the fall?

This week on “Take Care,” we discuss the effects of fall time change on sleep. Dr. Lois Krahn is a psychiatrist and sleep researcher at the Mayo Clinic Sleep Disorder Center in Arizona.

Cost effective drugs are still effective

By Take Care Staff Nov 12, 2016
zacharmstrong / Flickr

 

Generic drugs and brand name drugs have a number of differences. They can have different names, different colors and different prices to name a few. However, these differences do not necessarily mean generics and brand names don’t have the same effects.

This week on Take Care, Dr. Elizabeth Higdon, an instructor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences campus in Colchester, Vermont, joins the program to talk about the quality of generic drugs, why they’re different from brand names and their benefits.

Higdon holds a doctor of pharmacy degree, teaches classes on over-the-counter medications and works as a community pharmacist.